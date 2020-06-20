WWE News: Superstar Released From Contract Following Misconduct Allegation

WWE and other wrestling promotions have been rocked with scandals this week, after multiple reports of male wrestlers allegedly abusing women emerged as part of the “#SpeakingOut” campaign. As a result of his involvement in one of the cases, Jack Gallagher — whose real name is Jack Claffey — has been released from his contract, according to a statement published by WWE.com on Friday evening.

The report doesn’t mention the company’s reasoning for releasing Gallagher, though the publicity surrounding the former 205 Live superstar at the moment speaks for itself. As The Inquisitr reported on Friday, a woman named Becky accused Gallagher of sexual misconduct at a New Year’s Eve party in 2014.

According to Becky, Gallagher purposely got her drunk at the party, then made inappropriate advances toward her while she was intoxicated. The woman claims that he asked her to sit on his lap, and when she refused to, he tried to sit on hers. After that, he allegedly followed her to a room and pulled her skirt so hard that it ripped.

It’s also worth noting that the report doesn’t state that the company wishes the superstar well in his future endeavors. This statement is WWE’s go-to motto whenever performers are released from their deals. The fact Gallagher hasn’t been extended that courtesy suggests that he’s completely burned his bridges with the company.

At the time of this writing, Gallagher is the only accused superstar to be released from his contract. Friday Night SmackDown‘s Matt Riddle and NXT UK talents Jordan Devlin, Ligero, Joe Coffey and Travis Banks have also been on the receiving end of some serious allegations this week, but in a statement issued by the company today, no one will be released until an investigation has been carried out.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

However, it’s also possible that Gallagher asked or volunteered to be released from his contract given the circumstances. If the company fired him, however, perhaps more information has come to light about his case. At the time of this writing, the situation remains unclear, but more information will undoubtedly be revealed in the coming days.