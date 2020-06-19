Bethany Giura Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Dark Blue Lace Lingerie

American model and television personality Bethany Giura took to her Instagram page on Thursday and wowed her fans with a set of very hot lingerie snapshots.

In the pics, Bethany — who initially rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy Slovakia and Playboy Australia — could be seen rocking a dark blue, lace lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curvy figure. Her sexy bra boasted thin straps, lacy cups that allowed her to show off a glimpse of nipples, and a silk band that extended into a front tie-up feature.

She paired the bra with matching lace panties that she tied on her hips and drew attention toward her taut stomach and sexy legs. The hottie finished off her attire with a pair of black sandals. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Bethany seemingly opted for a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous lingerie set. She, however, chose subtle shades. It looked like she applied some foundation, opted for a nude blush, light-pink lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The bombshell appeared to have finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

She wore her blond tresses in soft curls and allowed her locks to fall over her décolletage. She also let some bangs to partially cover her forehead.

In terms of jewellery, she opted for a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat. She also opted for a delicate bracelet and a ring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Atlanta, Georgia. In the caption, she tagged her photographer Greg Woodson and her hairstylist Brandie Puckett for acknowledgement.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared three pictures from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she could be seen sitting on an animal-print chair. with her legs spread apart. She left the band of her bra untied to show off her perky breasts, bit her nail, and looked away from the camera. In the second pic, she looked at the camera and puckered her lips. In the third image, she tugged at her bra, tilted her lips, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the lens.

Within an hour of posting, the snap amassed more than 4,600 likes and 240 comments.

“Blue is totally your color,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another user chimed in.

“Hottest girl ever! Love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Andrea Kuoni and Jessica Weaver.