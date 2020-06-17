Dominican Fitness Trainer Rosa Acosta Stuns Fans In Skimpy Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Rosa Acosta set her Instagram page on fire on Wednesday, June 17, when she shared a sweltering photo with her 1.6 million fans that saw her in a skimpy lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The photo, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram page, captured the Dominican fitness trainer and ballet dancer sitting on the second step of an indoor spiral staircase. She opened her legs wide to the sides, placing both feet firmly on the floor in a way that highlighted the muscles of her thighs and calves. She completed her sultry pose by taking both hands to her head as she closed her eyes and opened her mouth in a seductive expression.

Acosta sizzled in a lingerie set made of semi-sheer black lace. The upper half consisted of a sheer tank top-like bodice that was see-through with a few flower patterns scattered across her chest. It had a V-shaped neckline that dipped between her breasts, exposing her cleavage. The reached to about her waist, where it attached via two medium straps to the bottom half. The panties were tiny and covered just enough to censor the shot.

Her hair, which is usually dark and curly, was platinum blond and styled in large waves that tumbled over her shoulders. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including black liner, mascara and pinkish-nude lipstick.

In the caption, Acosta urged her fans to sign up for her fan pages by clicking on the links in her Instagram bio.

The photo attracted more than 31,800 likes and over 670 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction to her smoldering look in a host of languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“Blondes have more funnnnnn,” one user wrote.

“Blimey! This is really cool! I really like your profile!” replied another user.

“You wanna grab coffee sometime? And that was the best line I got so please don’t ignore me and hurt me feelings [laughing-crying emoji],” a third fan added, to which Acosta responded with laughs and a hug emoji.

“Need more than a fan to cool you down,” added a fourth fan.

Last week, Acosta showed off her fit body with an Instagram share of herself in a workout set, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She rocked a snug purple long-sleeved crop top which she paired with matching leggings. The crop top’s sleeves were sheer, and the leggings featured diagonal mesh stripes on either side. She completed the outfit with a pair of multicolored high-top sneakers. The photo showed her outdoors while posing next to a large black-and-white dog.