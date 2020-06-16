Samantha Rayner Flaunts Her Flawless Figure While Wearing A Skimpy Yellow Bikini & Pigtails

Samantha Rayner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share yet another stunning snap with her adoring fans. The hot model flaunted her flawless figure while clicking a selfie.

In the racy pic, Samantha looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a yellow bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps, as well as a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

She also donned matching bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. She accessorized the style with long sleeves to cover her toned arms and a pair of low-hanging sweatpants. She also sported a bellybutton ring.

Samantha posed in her closet in front of a mirror. She had one hand resting on a table beside her and her other holding up her phone to snap the pic. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back while giving a piercing glare into the camera. In the background of the photo, shelves with multiples pairs of shoes could be seen.

Samantha wore her long dark hair pulled halfway back into pigtails. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuated her facial features using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Samantha’s 706,000-plus followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 300 remarks on the upload.

“Ur perfect,” one follower declared.

“The pig tails you so cute,” another stated.

“Absolutely killed this whole look,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re sooo amazing,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s been known to rock tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and skimpy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a sheer white cupped dress. To date, that pic has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 200 comments.