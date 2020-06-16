Bri Teresi Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Activewear While On A Beach

On Tuesday, June 16, American fitness model Bri Teresi shared a sizzling Instagram video with her 977,000 followers. The brief clip showed the 25-year-old standing on a windy beach. The post’s geotag indicated that the video was filmed at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa located in Palm Coast, Florida.

The video begins with Bri staring at the sand while running her fingers through her tousled hair. She then faced away from the videographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The model soon began walking toward the camera and struck a flirtatious pose by jutting out her hips. The clip ends with the Instagram star showing off her backside once more, as she looked over her shoulder and flashed her beautiful smile.

Bri wore peach-colored workout gear, that featured a long-sleeved crop top with zipper detailing and matching high-waisted leggings. The revealing set, from the clothing brand Astoria Activewear, accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The model also sported a pair of statement earrings.

The blond bombshell enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, shimmering eyeshadow, a few coats of mascara, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Astoria Activewear.

Many of Bri’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@briteresi You’re so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“You make anything you wear look beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“My vision of Heaven!!” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“So pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Bri engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. Within an hour of its upload, the video has racked up more than 900 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has showcased her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a video in which she wore a tiny sequin swimsuit. That post has been viewed over 30,000 times since it was shared.