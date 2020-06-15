Casi Davis Rocks Black Thong And Lifts Up Her Top In Smoldering New Collage

Casi Davis stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, June 15, with a new update that saw her in a skimpy thong and revealing top as she struck different sultry poses against a white backdrop.

The post, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, consisted of a collage of four black-and-white snapshots. All of them featured the American fitness model in a black thong bottom that bared her toned glutes. Davis wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, also exposing her strong hips and helping to accentuate her hourglass figure. The U-shaped waistband dipped in the front, allowing her to show off her tight lower stomach. On her torso, she had on a matching black sleeveless crop top with a turtleneck. It reached down to her mid-stomach.

In the top-right shot, Davis faced the camera while kneeling on the floor as she lifted her top way up, exposing her bare chest. She used two strips of black tape to censor her nipple, thus keeping the photo within Instagram no-nudity guidelines. In the top-left, she angled her left profile toward the camera as she leaned forward. Davis sat over her left heel while stretching the right leg out back. The bottom-left one showed Davis in a similar pose, though she was an all fours this time. The last one saw her sitting with her back to the viewer, putting her booty front and center.

She wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in her signature curls. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, seemingly including black liner for a winged look.

The post garnered more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 140 comment within the first 30 minutes of going live. Her fans used the occasion to compliment Davis on her physique and to engage with her caption, which included just the word “flex.”

“Flexin on your exes [heart-eyes emoji] they watching,” one user wrote.

“How are u even real,” replied another fan.

“Post that top right one uncensored,” a third admirer added.

“Omg youuu are a masterpiece so stunning,” raved a fourth fan.

Davis recently posted another sweltering snapshot of herself in a thong bodysuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She was indoors as she posed in front of a mirror. The camera was positioned behind her in a way that captured both her backside and her reflection. She had on a light gray bodysuit with a blue tint. It was made of a thin fabric that clung to her torso. It had a thong back and boasted a V-shaped cutout in the front.