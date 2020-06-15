Leah Remini’s Husband Posts Stunning Photos To Instagram As She Celebrates 50th Birthday

Angelo Pagan shared gorgeous photos of his wife as she marked a birthday milestone.

Leah Remini’s husband paid tribute to her on Instagram in honor of her 50th birthday. The King of Queens star celebrated her milestone birthday on June 15, and her husband, Angelo Pagan, commemorated the special day with a stunning slideshow on the social media platform.

In a series of photos, Leah was seen posing in a car with a leopard pint-mini dress. Another photo showed a close-up of the gorgeous actress as she wore a stylish hat. A sweet family photo, taken 16 years ago when the couple’s daughter, Sofia, was a baby, was also part of the sweet Instagram share.

In the caption to the post, Angelo wrote that he is thankful for his wife and all of the memories they have shared during their nearly 17 years of marriage. He joked that he gets to listen to his wife’s “wonderful singing voice, ” then he jokingly took that one back.

Angelo, an actor and singer himself, thanked Leah for letting him share so many birthdays with her. He also noted that the gorgeous photos he posted represent how he always sees his wife all the time.

“You will always be my little supermodel,” Angelo wrote to Leah.

In the comments to the post, fans agreed that Leah is as stunning now as ever.

“You don’t age!! ” one fan wrote to Leah.

“Happy birthday Mrs. Thang! I adore you,” another added.

“Happy birthday Leah & I have to say you’re totally gorgeous & I hope you’re day is truly filled with blessings,” a third fan wrote.

Leah also responded to the sweet post with a message to her husband.

“[Angelo Pagan],” she wrote. “I love you. Truly. Madly. Deeply.”

Over the weekend, Leah shared an Instagram photo of balloons with the numbers “50 and “16” on them as she teased her Monday birthday and her daughter Sofia’s Sweet 16, which takes place the next day.

In the caption to the pic, Leah called the back-to-back milestones “a kick in the a**” and admitted she is feeling both blessed and “very emotional.”

Fans have watched Leah grow up on TV, and she was only a little older than her daughter is now when she scored her first sitcom role on the show Head of the Class in the late 1980s. She went on to teen toles on Who’s the Boss? and Saved By The Bell before landing the life-changing role a young wife on The King Of Queens.

In 2005, her real-life husband helped mark her 35th birthday with a hilarious guest role on The King of Queens. In the episode “Deconstructing Carrie,” Angelo played a construction worker who catcalled Leah’s character, Carrie Heffernan, to make her feel younger as she hit the mid-30s milestone.