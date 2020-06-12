Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Bronzed Body In A Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot snap in which she showed off her curves in a snakeskin-print bikini. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where it was taken, but she was perched on the back of a boat in the middle of a lake.

The sky above was cloudy, though the sun was still shining down on her, and large brown rock formations were visible in the background. The backdrop was scenic, and Chanel’s beauty and body were at the center of it all.

Chanel didn’t mention the company behind her swimsuit, but it nonetheless showcased her figure to perfection. The top featured almost a bandeau-style silhouette with fabric that stretched across her chest and straps that went up around her neck. Her body was turned to the side, so the front of the bikini wasn’t visible and neither was her cleavage. However, fans could still appreciate her hourglass physique in the snakeskin-print swimwear.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same print. The bottoms dipped low in the front — showing off her flat stomach — and stretched high over her hips to elongate her legs. While she didn’t give her fans a full view of the rear of the suit, it seemed to be a cheeky style that left part of her sculpted booty exposed.

Chanel’s legs hung off the side of the platform she was perched on, and her calves were halfway immersed in the water. She kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of large hoop earrings and nothing else. Her long locks were damp and slicked back, and she turned her face toward the sun, basking in the rays.

Chanel’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 26,800 likes within just one hour. The update also earned 444 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower the pint-sized rapper with compliments.

“What a babe,” one fan wrote.

“I see Queen gettin some sun,” another follower commented.

“I’m obsessed with you,” a third person remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth fan added, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Chanel loves to flaunt her curves in swimwear and has tantalized her followers with sizzling snaps many times before. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an image of herself in a one-piece swimsuit with a tropical print and a plunging neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. She posed in front of a wall with a similar print and flaunted her long blond locks and bold pink eyeshadow look.