Corrie Yee Rocks Tiny Bikini While Posing In The Pacific Ocean

Corrie Yee made a sexy splash with her latest social media share. On Friday, the model took to Instagram to show off her smoking-hot body in a tiny bikini while posing in the Pacific Ocean.

Corrie’s post consisted of a photo — and a video — that featured her standing next to a large rock formation, posing in water that reached up to the middle of her calves. She wrote that the water was cold that day, but this reality did not stop her from looking fabulous while she adopted several different stances for the camera.

The model’s bikini was presented in an orange color, and it featured chains on the shoulder straps as well as on the bottoms’ side straps. Classic triangle-shaped cups fit her chest perfectly, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms exhibited a low-rise style, the sides pulled high on her hips.

The picture caught Corrie from a side angle. She stood with one knee bent, her hand resting on her thigh. Her other hand was placed on the rock formation. The pose showed off the sexy curve of her hip, and well as her toned thighs. She arched her back slightly, showing off her taut abs and bustline.

In the video, Corrie showed off more of her fabulous physique. The clip began with Corrie in the same position that she had taken in the photo. She turned her head to look at the camera as the water splashed around her calves. Corrie then turned her body to face the camera as she ran her hands through her hair.

The model wore her hair styled straight, and she looked to be wearing thick lashes, eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow. Her cheeks also appeared to be contoured, and she wore a rose lipstick on her full lips.

In the caption, Corrie plugged the brand responsible for producing the swimsuit.

Many of her fans left positive replies, with most gushing over how incredible she looked.

“The most beautiful woman on earth! Simply amazing!” one Instagram user commented.

“Ur [sic] making the water hotter by standing there,” quipped a second admirer.

“Cold or not, you’re smoking hot,” joked a third follower.

“Good morning, Corrie. You look totally freaking amazing in this shot,” a fourth fan wrote.

Corrie knows how to rock a swimsuit. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans when she shared a snap that featured her wearing a strappy bikini and a pair of high heels.