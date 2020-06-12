Robin Roberts Beloved Pup Showers Her Face With Kisses In New Pic

Robin Roberts’ beloved pup Lil Man Lukas showered her face with kisses in a new photo the veteran newswoman shared with Instagram. Lukas has been a mainstay of Robin’s work-at-home routine from the Connecticut abode he shares with his dog mom and her longtime love Amber Laign. Lukas has become a beloved and unofficial member of the cast of Good Morning America, which includes Robin, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, and Amy Robach.

In the image, the animal was seated on his mom’s lap in the area where Robin broadcasts her remote segments for the daily morning news show. She has been working from home since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

This is the downstairs area of Robin and Amber’s home, which boasts Tiffany blue walls. It also appeared to be the place where the couple can relax and entertain. Behind Robin is a segment of cabinetry, which featured a double-door wine refrigerator. The dark wood paneling was accented by a light marble-colored countertop area. Atop that were personal photos that captured important moments between the women and those closest to them. The area was also decorated with several gorgeous floral arrangements.

Lukas showered Robin with love in the photo. Her eyes were closed in the image, and she had a smile on her face. In the pic, she wore a royal blue short-sleeved shirt. Gray, tailored pants were added to bring a polish to the outfit. Robin wore a silver drop necklace in the image. The metal also surrounded stones in a blue hue seen hanging from her earlobes. Robin wore three rings on her fingers, several bracelets, and an Apple Watch with a multicolored band.

Robin stated in the caption of the share that she would be taking some time off to “recharge.” She also explained that she would return to the series in one week and that Lukas would enjoy the opportunity to sleep in. Amber and Lukas have risen early along with Robin over the past three months as she readied herself for her at-home broadcasts.

Fans of the Good Morning America host were thrilled at the share.

“Enjoy your much deserved time off. Thank you for being such a positive person and blessing for me and my family,” noted one follower.

“Have a blessed vacation! I’m feeling the need too for a getaway. You will be missed,” stated a second fan.

“Your peonies are beautiful!” said a third follower of the stunning floral arrangements behind Robin in the photo.

She responded by explaining to the fan that some were from her very own garden.

“So glad to see Lil-Man Lukas he is so sweet and loving. Many prayers and continued blessings,” noted a fourth admirer.