Alyssa Lavonne Rocks Minuscule Swimsuit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Alyssa Lavonne put plenty of skin on display in her latest social media share. The brunette model sizzled as she wore a minuscule green bathing suit that left little to the imagination.

For the update, Alyssa appeared to be in her home, standing inside a doorway. The photo was cropped just above her knees, showing most of her fabulous figure.

The model’s swimsuit was a deep green color. The sexy number had a top and bottom section that were joined by a thin black string. The cups were long, narrow sections of fabric that crossed over her breasts and wrapped around her neck. The strips of fabric left plenty of her cleavage on display.

The bottom portion of the bathing suit was a small piece of fabric that also showed off plenty of skin. The edges of the fabric featured a shiny trim which gave the swimsuit a chic vibe.

Alyssa was looking at something off-camera when the picture as taken. She had a serious expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. The photo captured her from a slight side angle. She stood with one hand on the doorway, giving her fans a nice look at her ample chest and slender waist. The curve of her hip and shapely thighs were also on display.

The model wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to include sculpted brows, thick lashes, bronze eyeshadow, and eyeliner. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured, and she sported a pink shade of lipstick.

Alyssa tagged Jilly Rocks for the swimwear in the caption.

Her fans certainly seemed impressed with the picture, and many took a moment to tell her what they thought of it.

“I bet you make some entrance!!! People would surely snap there neck looking at you,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You truly make sexy one piece string bikinis look out of this work babe!! So sensational,” a second admirer wrote.

“I’m always happy to be watching you. You’re just so beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“Just when I think I have seen the most beautiful picture of you, another one comes out and leaves me speechless,” a fourth fan commented.

Alyssa does have a knack for looking sensational in everything she wears. Earlier in the month, she thrilled her admirers with a snapshot that featured her rocking a lace teddy while she posed on her bed.