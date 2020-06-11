MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini On Instagram

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showcased her curves in a scintillating snap for her latest Instagram post. She treated fans to an eyeful of her curvy backside as she sat on the edge of a pool in a tiny thong bikini.

Loureda has not posted much in recent weeks but uploaded her second swimsuit snap in as many days to the social media platform. The Bellator competitor appeared to be in the same pool that she was photographed next to in her previous upload. This time she sat with her legs in the pool and her booty was barely covered.

The 21-year-old had her back to the camera and wore her dark hair with blond highlight slightly tousled. She leaned her body back and had both arms on the ground behind her as her legs dangled over the ledge. Loureda turned slightly toward the lens and appeared to have her eyes closed as the sun shined down on her.

Fans could not see the front of the swimsuit, but there was plenty on display. The flyweight fighter rocked a beige bikini, and the thin straps were knotted in the back of her top. She had on thong bottoms with thin straps wrapped around her hips. The barely there bottoms, coupled with her pose, gave viewers a clear glimpse of her athletic derriere.

Loureda looked to be wearing a turquoise-colored watch, and her nails appeared to be painted a similar color.

She included a fish emoji in the caption and tagged the location as her hometown Miami, Florida.

Many of her 237,000 Instagram followers flocked to the booty-centric snap, and more than 22,000 of them showed their appreciation by slapping the like button in just over 10 hours. Loureda had nearly 200 comments, and her replies were littered with fire emoji. Fellow female MMA fighter Pearl Gonzalez left a fire emoji in the comment section. Fabian Guerra — Loureda’s beau — left a comment letting everyone know who she was dating.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda shared a cheeky workout video last month. She was joined by her boyfriend, and he supported her body as the fighter knelt on top of him. The model wore a pink bikini for that clip, and the post garnered more than 17,000 likes.