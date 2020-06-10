‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Thursday: Brooke & Hope’s Boyfriend, Oliver, Go Incognito, & Have Sex

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Thursday, June 11 reveals one of the most-talked-about episodes the soap opera has ever shown. In the throwback episode, which dates back to June 4, 2010, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) had sex with her daughter’s boyfriend Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy) on the terrace, per Soap Central.

The soap opera is currently airing classic episodes according to a specific weekly theme because they stopped filming and production in March. When The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless aired their last episode on April 23, CBS decided to broadcast vintage episodes. This week, the sudser focuses on fan-favorite episodes that had everyone talking.

Hope’s Graduation Party

Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) was throwing a big graduation bash. Her stepsister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had been banned from the party so that she couldn’t cause chaos, and Hope was determined to have fun.

At the time of the event, Hope was still a virgin. Her boyfriend, Oliver, was patient to wait for sex until Hope gave him the go-ahead. She had told him that her passphrase was, “I’m ready.”

On the night of the party, Oliver was excited because Hope had told him that she wanted to give him something. His sister warned him not to pressure Hope for sex but he told her about the passphrase. Nothing would happen unless Hope gave him the go-ahead.

Oliver once dated Hope during her senior year of high school! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/d904iR4tXG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 6, 2015

Steffy’s Naughty Scheme

Steffy knew that Hope was throwing a masquerade ball and that everyone would be going incognito by wearing the same mask. She also knew that Hope and Brooke would be wearing the same dress. To make matters even more interesting, Oliver and Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) were wearing the same dinner jacket. Oliver had just been fitted for his garment.

Steffy told Marcus (Texas Battle) that she had an idea. And even though he warned her not to get involved, Steffy had other plans. Steffy dangled Hope’s necklace that she had left at work and grinned.

Ridge also warned his daughter to stay clear of the party. Steffy had no plans to gatecrash because she had other plans to ruin Hope’s night.

Brooke Has Sex With Oliver

When Oliver arrived at the party, everyone was dressed similarly wearing masks. He asked Marcus where Hope was. Marcus mistakenly pointed to a masked Brooke because she and Hope were dressed in the same sparkly blue dress. The two began to dance intimately until Brooke whispered, “I’m ready.” Oliver was convinced that the lady was Hope because she was wearing the necklace that he had gifted her with.

Brooke led Oliver to the terrace in a secluded spot and she hiked up her dress while they made love in full view of anyone who happened to be watching. Marcus did catch sight of them and saw what they were up to.

After they finished, Oliver found Hope walking down a staircase. Flabbergasted, he looked at her. Just then the DJ announced that everyone had to take off their masks. Oliver saw the woman he had just made love to take off her mask. The woman was Brooke!