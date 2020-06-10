Martha Stewart, 78, Shocks Fans With Photo Of Hot, Shirtless Mystery Man In Her Pool

The lifestyle guru surprised her Instagram fans with a photo of a hunky friend.

Martha Stewart has surprised her fans by posting photos of a shirtless mystery man in her swimming pool.

The 78-year-old lifestyle guru shared an Instagram snap of an unidentified man with full sleeve tattoos on both arms as he stood waist-deep in the stunning, oversized pool at her Bedford, New York farm. The silver-haired man was wearing sunglasses and a face mask as he posed with his arms crossed in two photos posted on Martha’s social media page. In the second pic, Martha’s buff friend was wearing a Panama hat with his medical mask still intact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the caption to the post, the Martha Stewart Living star asked her fans if they preferred her mystery man the hat or with no hat. She also noted that the mask would stay on him no matter what.

Martha has had plenty of company while isolating at her Bedford farm, so it’s not a total shock that she had a guest over for a swim. The businesswoman and TV personality recently joked that she has several “detainees” who she kept hostage during the quarantine period. The Entertaining author recently identified her “detainees” as her driver Carlos, her housekeeper Elvira, and her personal gardener, Ryan McCallister– none of whom match the description of the “pool boy.”

It’s no surprise that in comments to the new Instagram post, some of Martha’s 748,000 Instagram fans had a field day speculating on who her “silver fox” is.

“Is this Martha’s boo thang?! Gosh I love this woman!” one fan wrote.

“Whoever this is he is [HOT] either way!!” another added.

“I could use a pool boy too,” a third fan joked.

Although she didn’t tag him in her post, other followers identified the man in the photos as Martha’s longtime friend, photographer Douglas Friedman.

“I think I’d prefer Douglas with nothing on, to be honest,” one follower wrote.

Longtime fans know that Friedman was Martha’s date for the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year. In February, the lifestyle queen shared photos to Instagram in which she wore a black mini dress and identified her date as the hunky photographer.

Martha’s new photo is quite a departure from her usual content. Her Instagram page is usually filled with photos of food, flowers, and updates on her latest projects. She is also known to pose with her beloved dogs and often shares her cooking segments.