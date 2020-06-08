Alessandra Ambrosio Films Herself In A Plunging Bikini By The Pool

The former Victoria's Secret model used a high-angle to show off her bikini cleavage.

Alessandra Ambrosio flipped the camera to show off her body over the weekend as she filmed herself sunbathing in a tiny blue bikini. The 39-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model sat by the swimming pool and posed in the sunshine in a sizzling new video she shared with her 10.3 million Instagram followers on June 7.

Alessandra looked every inch the supermodel as she soaked up the sun in the video, which can be seen via her Instagram story for a few more hours. She held the camera in her left hand as she flashed her tanned décolletage in the glamorous swim look.

Her bikini consisted of a shimmery, light-blue top, which plunged low at the chest. It featured a twist design in the center and straps over both shoulders.

The Brazilian lingerie model who recently got soaking wet in the ocean in a white bikini, rocked a pair of dark, silver-rimmed round sunglasses and a white sun hat. She began the video by filming herself at arm’s length at chest height, but then lifted the camera up high as she smiled with her glossy, nude lips together.

Her hat blew in the breeze, as did her long, brunette hair, which was straight and sat over her shoulders.

While she filmed herself from above, the Daddy’s Home actress gave fans a quick look at her matching bikini bottoms. Her followers got just a peek, as only the side strap was visible over her right hip.

The high angle also showed off the mom of two’s flat and toned tummy and her glowing all-over tan. She sat on a zigzag-print towel that perfectly matched her bikini in different shades of blue and white.

In the background was the swimming pool, which appeared to be empty, and the back of a building, which was thought to be the star’s home.

Alessandra set the bikini video to the sound of Katrina and the Waves’ 1985 summery hit “Walking On Sunshine” and used the filter called French Riviera by influencer Michelle Salas. She also added a colorful GIF that read “Sunshine on my mind.”

The bikini appeared to have been taken from her own line of swimwear, Gal Floripa, which she co-founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and her close friend and fellow model Gisele Coria.

The two-piece was very similar to one she wore during a photoshoot for the brand last month. That time, Alessandra rocked the shiny, skimpy design in white as she struck a seductive pose at the beach.