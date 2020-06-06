Scarlett Bordeaux Sizzles In Patriotic Stars & Stripes Bikini On The Beach

WWE NXT wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram to share an image of herself in a patriotic bikini along with some sassy words for her competitors on the next generation of WWE.

In the image, Scarlett kneeled on a sandy beach with whitecaps crashing in the background. She wore a tiny string bikini top, and one triangle featured red and white stripes while the other piece of fabric featured white stars on a navy blue background. The garment was held in place by strings that tied around her neck and ribcage. The top showed off the wrestler’s ample cleavage. She paired it with matching star-print bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and tied in bows over each of her hips. The look showcased her flat and toned stomach.

The model wore her platinum blond hair in soft waves, which cascaded over each shoulder. She posed with her fingers touching the wet sand between her legs, showing off the long dark manicure. It also looked like she wore plenty of eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara to highlight her eyes. Plus, Scarlett’s lips appeared to have a bit of lipstick on them, and her cheeks had a hint of color. She posed with her mouth slightly open, revealing a few of her white teeth.

In the caption, Scarlett promised to show off her hotness on Sunday, June 7, during the WWE NXT takeover, and her fans appreciated her efforts. More than 33,000 Instagrammers shared the love with the wrestler by hitting the “like” button. Plus, almost 500 took the time to leave a comment for the blond bombshell.

“Get to see the hottest woman in WWE and the baddest dude in WWE! What an awesome night,” enthused one happy fan.

“I don’t want to talk to anyone. I just want to stare at you like this all day. You have such lovely eyes, just contemplate that I keep looking at you,” a second devotee declared who also included several different colors and types of heart emoji.

“It’s gonna be a smoking Killer Sunday tomorrow night,” wrote a third Instagrammer along with a heart eye emoji.

“Beauty can’t wait to see you and @wwekarrionkross blow the roof off in your house,” a fourth follower replied.

In April, The Inquisitr reported that eagle eye WWE fans saw Scarlett and her boyfriend Killer Kross at the end of NXT, and speculated that they might be joining the brand, and it turned out that they were right about the wrestlers’ plans.