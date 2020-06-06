Syd Wilder Shows Off Her Incredible Figure In Pink Corset And Matching Panties

American actress and comedienne Syd Wilder went online on Friday night and posted a very hot lingerie snapshot on Instagram to tease her fans.

In the picture, Syd could be seen rocking a pink corset that boasted appliquéd cups supported with underwires to give the garment a push-up feature. The lower part of the corset was made up of lace, a criss-cross design in the center, and scalloped lace edges that drew attention toward her abs. She teamed her corset with matching panties that also featured lacy edges and a small bow accent in the middle.

The risque ensemble not only looked super sexy but it also allowed Syd to put her enviable cleavage, taut stomach, and a glimpse of her legs on full display.

In terms of makeup application, Syd appeared to have worn a dewy foundation that gave her face a fresh look. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a light-pink lipstick, opted for a smokey-eye makeup, and well-defined-eyebrows.

The actress, who is best known for her appearances in movies like This Is The End and Piranhaconda, wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background. To strike a pose, Syd tugged at her panties, tilted her head, left her mouth agape, flashed a smile, and naughtily looked at the camera.

In the caption, the 28-year-old actress invited her fans to visit her Only Fans account to gain access to her new, uncensored video based on the theme, “Freak Friday.”

Within 17 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Syd’s followers took to the comments section and posted close to 150 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“From the bottom of my heart, I enjoy how your Only Fans channel is the highlight of my day because you have a way of making me smile with your attitude, confidence, words of respect, and kindness,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beautiful photo! You have pretty eyes and a beautiful smile,” another user chimed in.

“You look gorgeous and very sexy, babe,” a third follower wrote.

“This sexiness!! Too hot to handle,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my love,” and “smoking hot,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Syd treats her fans to her racy snaps quite often. Last week, she wowed Instagrammers by sharing a pic in which she rocked a teal lingerie set that perfectly hugged her amazing figure.