Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A White Top & Promotes Her 2020 Calendar For A Good Cause

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account on Friday, June 5, showing off her “genetically gifted” assets in a low-cut white top. She promoted her calendar in the clip, revealing that all proceeds will go to a foundation that helps underprivileged youth and adults.

Lindsey seemed to flirt with the camera in the clip, smiling and opening her mouth as she displayed the calendar in her hands. At one point, she turned to the booklet, closed her eyes, and blew a kiss next to it.

As she shook the calendar for the lens, Lindsey took a step back, letting her 9 million followers get a better look at her ensemble. She wore a ruffled white shirt with a U-shaped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage, pairing the look with dark bottoms.

The blond bombshell wore her platinum hair slicked back and up in a topknot. As for her jewelry, Lindsey accessorized with a pair of silver hoops that dangled from her ears.

She opened the calendar to a photo of herself posing in a plunging black swimsuit. In that sizzling image, Lindsey looked directly at the camera, tugging on the straps of the knit bathing suit. The neckline dipped so low that it ended below her belly button, making for a scandalous and seductive display.

Her voluptuous bust was the focal point of the picture. It was only further emphasized by the positioning of Lindsey’s hands, which pushed her chest together and made it even more pronounced.

In the video, she seemed to wear little makeup, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara, and it looked as if she wore a nude gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the clip, Lindsey revealed that all of the profits made from the sales of her calendars will be going to a foundation that seeks to be a “positive difference to adolescents and adults who are raised in underprivileged communities.”

In the comments section of the post, fans not only praised her good looks, but her charitable contribution as well.

“What an awesome gesture, Lindsay [sic],” wrote one social media user, punctuating their comment with three purple hearts. “Beautiful woman with a beautiful heart.”

“Your [sic] such a positive influence on the world and make it a much better place @lindseypelas,” said a second person, including a smiley face.

“This is great of you,” shared a third follower, adding a red heart.

“SUCH A BABE,” declared another fan, including flame and heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the video racked up more than 42,000 views.