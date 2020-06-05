Pamela Anderson Stuns In An Intricate Corset Dress

Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram story on Thursday, June 4, to share two photos of herself in an elaborate corset dress that tantalized her 1 million followers.

The first shot was taken from behind, showing off the details of the dress and flaunting the Playboy model’s hourglass figure.

The back of the white, satin frock was tightly laced, featuring ribbons that cascaded all the way down her body and tied into several bows at the middle of her back. The bottom and front of the ensemble sported an excess of tulle fabric. Her tiny waist and curvaceous derriere were on full display.

Pamela posted the same photo on her Instagram grid, much to the delight of her followers, who praised the sexy garment and her sultry look.

“Awesome bustier!!” exclaimed one fan.

“You are definitely super [flame emoji],” declared a second social media user.

“Tied up & busy is beauty,” wrote a third person, punctuating their comment with a black heart.

“Work that waist queen!” shared a fourth follower, including a crown emoji.

Many others shared rows of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

The second snapshot depicted Pamela looking over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. She glanced at the camera with bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare. Her hand touched her forehead, keeping her voluminous tresses from tumbling down.

The dress sported a poofy sleeve made of tulle that slid down one arm. The low-cut frock showed off her bare shoulders and back.

Like the rest of the Baywatch actor’s Instagram aesthetic, both photos were taken in black-and-white.

Pamela’s iconic platinum locks cascaded down her back and the sides of her face in curls.

It appeared as if she wore a face full of makeup, starting with her famously thin brows, which looked to be plucked, arched, and filled in with pencil.

Next, the model’s eyes seemed to be done in her hallmark smoky eye, dusted with a dark shadow on her lids that transitioned lightly as it extended up to her brow bone. It looked as if kohl liner rimmed her lids, making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her lashes and shadow fanned out, giving her a cat-eye look.

The apples of her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, which made her sculpted cheekbones pop. She appeared to wear lipstick on her plump pout.

This is just the latest look that Pamela Anderson served. Elsewhere on her Instagram story, the model-actor wore a NSFW sheer gown that left little to the imagination.