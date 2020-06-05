Lauren Alexis Flaunts Curves In Skintight Jeans & Crop Top On Instagram

Lauren Alexis turned up the heat in a new Instagram post on Thursday evening. The model shared a stunning photo on her feed in which she rocked a pair of skintight jeans and a tiny crop top as she posed in front of a mirror. The ensemble did nothing but favors for Lauren’s killer curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Lauren standing in a white room as she posed in front of a full-length square mirror with an intricate silver frame. The bright room light up the model’s tan skin as she rocked her causal yet sexy outfit.

Lauren’s look included a long-sleeved white crop top. The front of the top featured a round, silver zipper, which was left slightly unzipped to show off Lauren’s ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the tight fabric hugged her busty chest closely and cut off just above her waist.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a pair of mid-rise skinny jeans. The light-wash denim came up to her belly button and clung to her hourglass figure. The jeans closely followed the curves of her hips, accentuating her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a silver necklace, and a smart watch on her wrist. She did not appear to be wearing any makeup, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Lauren wore her long, brunette hair down in messy waves.

The photo was snapped from behind Lauren as she faced the mirror, giving fans a view of her body from every angle. Lauren posed with one leg bent as she brought her foot up to her other knee. She arched her back, popping her round booty out for the camera, and rested one hand on her hip. Meanwhile, she raised the other hand to the top of the mirror. Lauren stuck her tongue out as she looked in the mirror.

The post garnered more than 100,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with praise in the comments section.

“I loveeee how your jeans fit,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look absolutely beautiful and stunning as always,” another user added.

“Dangggg you’re so pretty,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, the stunning model sported an all-yellow ensemble as she posed outside, which her followers loved.