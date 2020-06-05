Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Son Angelo Says ‘Mama’ In Adorable Video Clip

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s infant son Angelo said the word “mama” for the first time in a new video the reality star shared with Instagram. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celeb shared the video of Angelo calling out to his mother in the June 4th clip. Angelo is the third child of Nicole and husband Jionni LaValle and is one-year-old.

The black and white video featured the little boy copying Nicole as she said she attempted to get Angelo to repeat her words. The first few times Angelo tried to copy Nicole he got as far as just saying “mom.” Toward the end of the clip, he finally said “mama.”

Angelo was seen on what appeared to be Nicole’s bed. He tried to climb up the tufted headboard before he plopped down on his backside as he spoke aloud to his mother. A television was on in the background during the video as the two shared some quiet mother and son time in the bedroom. A fluffy pillow was positioned right behind Angelo and in the background was a set of windows that were draped in a sheer fabric.

Nicole and Jionni are also parents to Angelo’s two older siblings, Giovanna and Lorenzo.

The baby wore a cute shirt that had a Mickey Mouse transfer on it and his name in the upper corner close to his collarbone.

Fans of the reality star loved the video. They shared their surprise at hearing Angelo speak in the comments section of the share.

“He is trying so hard, how adorable!” stated one Instagram user of how Angelo tried to form the proper word.

“Oh my gosh, he is so super cute. He looks just like your husband in this video. Squishy we love you!” said a second fan.

“He is growing up so fast,” noted a third Instagram follower of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“Truly the cutest baby I have ever seen. Love watching him grow!” said a fourth fan, thankful that Nicole continued to share these precious moments with her 13.4 million Instagram followers.

Angelo celebrated his first birthday with his mother, father, and siblings at the family’s home in Northern New Jersey. Nicole shared several photos with her social media followers in celebration of his special day. These included the above images of Angelo and his siblings and the little boy in a Mickey Mouse outfit. Nicole also posted a real-life mom shot as she held a crying Angelo as she attempted to get a cute photo for his birthday with the caption “Welp!”