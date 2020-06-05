Jessica Weaver Sizzles Sans Bottoms In Nearly See-Through Crochet Top

Jessica Weaver has never been shy about flaunting her toned physique and sinuous form on social media. However, the model, fitness guru and life coach appears to have cranked things up several notches on her Instagram feed recently, seemingly showing more skin than ever before with a stream of sizzling snapshots.

She continued the trend of going well beyond scantily-clad status with a June 4 update that quickly became a hit among her nearly 10 million followers on the platform. In a photo geo-tagged to Palm Springs, California, the 32-year-old bombshell posed for the camera with nothing but a multi-colored crochet top covering her slightly sun-kissed body. As a result, her lower half was left almost completely exposed, save for the bits that were concealed by some strategic leg placement.

Accompanied by a caption that asked, “What’s cookin good lookin?” Weaver brought a heat all her own to the desert landscape in the steamy photo, and undoubtedly left her admirers feeling thirsty in the process.

With her eyes firmly affixed to the camera for the shot, Weaver sported an impish, almost playful expression. Mischief was in her eyes as she parted her luscious lips just enough to place a finger between them at the side. Meanwhile, her slightly windblown, platinum blonde hair hung down beside her beautiful face and over her shoulders.

Further down in the frame, Weaver’s nearly see-through crochet top popped against the tans and browns of the desert with its threads of orange, blue, white, magenta, turquoise and yellow. And while it largely covered her famously ample bust, the full shape and scope of her upper-body assets were nonetheless visible beneath the fabric and also peeked out slightly just beneath the skimpy top.

Below her chest, Weaver’s rock-hard abdominal muscles were caressed by her other hand and largely covered by her forearm. However, her pierced navel was visible just below her arm. Further down, her mid-section and legs were exposed to the elements as she posed sans pants. The curvature of Weaver’s backside was accentuated by her raised left leg, which also allowed her unmentionables to remain hidden.

Weaver’s scintillating post blew up in short order on Instagram and was double-tapped for more than 17,000 likes in just over an hour, with more than 600 comments being left. Of course, she has been completely owning the desert as of late, posting multiple sensuous pics taken amid the sand and the rocks. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, she was nearly falling out of a tiny crop top in a photo taken at Joshua Tree National Park that similarly delighted fans.