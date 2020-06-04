Amanda Franca Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Barely-There String Bikini

Amanda Franca looked smoking hot in a photo she recently posted to Instagram. She flaunted her massive assets in an itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination and had her fans racing to view the image.

The model took to social media to put her curves on display and wowed her fans with her stunning figure. She wore a skimpy bikini and showed off her famous physique in an outdoor selfie shot.

Amanda rocked a multicolor bikini that barely contained her ample chest. In fact, the string bikini seemed a tad small for the model as her breasts were half-exposed as they strained against their too-tight confines.

The bikini clasped behind her beck and had a plunging neckline that showed off her magnificent cleavage. The top also had some a frill at the side seams for a quaint, feminine touch. Amanda’s bust was supported by a string under band that had a metal embellishment in the center.

Amanda wore a white wraparound skirt on her lower half. The crisp color contrasted sharply with Amanda’s bronzed tan and complemented her smooth, glowing skin.

The fitness model wore her hair in a deep side-part that suited her oval-shaped face. She allowed her dark brown and blonde-streaked tresses to cascade over her face and shoulder. Amanda seemed to be wearing some makeup to highlight her eyes and lips. She also accessorized with some earrings and a gold chain around her neck. The delicate piece of jewelry had a gold pendant that dangled invitingly above her cleavage.

The social media influencer took to the outdoors for this particular snap. In the background, outdoor fitness equipment were positioned in a park-like setting as the model took some time out to pose for the camera. She sat on a wooden bench and smiled broadly for the camera.

The model has a solid fan base of over 664,000 followers. She regularly updates her Instagram photos and shares content that she knows will keep her fans interested. In fact, this particular photo has already amassed more than 19,000 likes since she first posted it. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to sing her praises. While the majority simply posted a variety of emoji, such as heart, flames, or flowers, others waxed lyrical about the stunning pic.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan complimented her.

Another follower thought that Amanda was “absolutely stunning.”

A third Instagram user thought that she was “perfection.”

Amanda’s sunny smile and flawless physique definitely added some heat to her social media pages as she indulged her fans to a mid-week photo treat.