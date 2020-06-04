Lili Reinhart Spotted Protesting In West Hollywood Hours After Coming Out As Bisexual

Lili Reinhart became the latest celebrity face to join the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Riverdale actress was spotted marching in West Hollywood on Wednesday, June 3, just hours after she came out to the public as bisexual.

According to Daily Mail, Reinhart joined a crowd at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega Boulevards in West Hollywood, California around noon. The area’s LGBTQ+ community reportedly planned the peaceful demonstration to protest police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Reinhart was photographed wearing frayed and distressed denim jeans, a plain white T-shirt, and black Doc Marten boots. The 23-year-old actress also sported a black baseball cap, dark sunglasses, and a red face mask in compliance with requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reinhart carried a large cardboard sign as she walked, which was painted white and bore the phrase “All Four Charged” in red and blue text. The sign referred to four Minneapolis police who have since been charged for their involvement in Floyd’s killing. The sign also included a black “BLM,” which stands “Black Lives Matter.”

After marching for some time, everyone in the crowd reportedly took a knee for a moment of silence, blocking the intersection. Reinhart was seen joining a group of protestors who laid face down on the ground and chanted the names of police brutality victims, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her home by police on March 13.

Reinhart later shared video footage of the gesture on her Instagram story. Some protestors were seen placing their hands behind their backs to mimic being arrested. In the caption, she wrote, “Powerful moment from earlier,” and thanked her friend Nik Whittemore for joining her.

That same evening, Reinhart shared an Instagram Live video in which she chatted with former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wednesday was a very powerful day for the star, who came out as bisexual hours before heading out to protest. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reinhart revealed her sexual orientation via an Instagram story.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” the CoverGirl face wrote alongside a flyer for the West Hollywood demonstration.

While some social media users criticized Reinhart for the timing of her announcement, many fans praised and supported the actresses’ decision to come out, Entertainment Tonight reported.