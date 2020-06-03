Lauren Dascalo Rocks Mismatched Lingerie & Unzipped Daisy Dukes For Sultry Instagram Shot

Lauren Dascalo showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the beautiful model rocked a polka dotted bra, a lacy thong, and Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination as she posed in her living room.

The photo showed Lauren standing in front of a colorful couch and a large lounge chair. In the background, her marble mantle could be seen, as well as several open glass doors. Natural light shone into the room from a window on the other side of the room. The rays washed over Lauren and created shadows on parts of her toned body while also highlighting her muscles. She looked casual yet sexy in her skimpy ensemble.

Lauren’s look featured a brown bra covered in white polka dots. The demi-cut top did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the back dipped low, so a bit of sideboob was on show.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a white lace thong. The front, made of a sheer fabric, remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the thin straps on the sides featured small, black text. The straps came up high above Lauren’s hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair light-wash distressed Daisy Dukes, which she left open and folded over to show off her thong. She also added a silver watch and a black scrunchie in long, blond ponytail. The model appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and smoky eyeshadow.

In the shot, Lauren posed with her hip at an angle in a way that further accentuated her figure. She arched her back and flexed her ab muscles while pulling on her ponytail. The babe parted her lips and stared at the camera.

The post garnered nearly 6,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Lauren’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re all the positivity and motivation I need!!!!” one fan said.

“You are so beautiful and strong,” another user added.

“What a bombshell,” a third fan wrote.

Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she rocked a tight brown one-piece and a floppy hat, which her followers loved.