Kelly Clarkson Says It’s ‘Sad’ Her Words Have Been ‘Twisted’ As She Speaks Out About Protests

'The Voice' coach spoke out after she claimed her words about the protests had been "twisted."

Kelly Clarkson took to Twitter in the early hours of June 3 after she claimed her words had been “twisted” when she spoke out about the protests going on around the U.S. and several other cities across the world following the death of George Floyd. The Voice coach was vocal about her beliefs on the social media site as she showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kelly began her latest Twitter message as she told her 12.3 million followers, “It’s sad how my words r being twisted. I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue.”

She then stated that her “intentions” were now and had always been to do the right thing as she shared how she’s working hard to educate herself when it comes to racial injustice and listen to those experiencing discrimination.

“The right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see,” Kelly wrote.

She then signed off her message with “Black Lives Matter” after she made it clear that she supported the peaceful protesters and not the looters who have been rioting.

Kelly’s tweet has received over 2,100 likes in just over an hour as well as plenty of retweets and responses from fans.

Many Twitter users replied by sharing their own thoughts on the matter and also showed their support for the “I Dare You” singer.

“If people think @kellyclarkson doesnt respect everyone equally then they DONT KNOW Kelly Clarkson,” one person replied.

“I think your words are brilliant and sincere it means a lot for someone to use their platform and speak on an issue, when there are still many celebrities that have gone silent and haven’t said anything,” another person said as they described Kelly as “kind” and “amazing” for using her platform to speak out about injustice.

“We know your heart Kelly… know you are a bright light in a dark world. You are loved,” a third responded with a red heart emoji.

Kelly’s latest tweet came in response to a few replies she had received after she shared a video from the widespread protests to her Twitter account a few hours earlier.

The video showed a group of police officers in Kansas City as they pepper-sprayed demonstrators while they protested George Floyd’s death.

In her caption, the mom of two called their actions “UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE” in all caps as she asked why no “free speechers” had spoken out about it.

Kelly — who recently opened up about her very different life before she auditioned for American Idol 18 years ago — has been vocal about the current unrest in the U.S. She has retweeted several important messages with her followers over the past few days in an attempt to spread the word of the Black Lives Matter movement and give a platform for more voices to be heard.