Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Serious Cleavage In Tiny Workout Top

Fitness model Lexi Kai showed off her curves while cuddling with her dog in the sun for her latest Instagram update. In the three-photo post she rocked a tight sports bra that barely contained her assets along with tiny blue shorts.

The 23-year-old was photographed laying out soaking up some sun on a beach towel on a balcony for the upload. She did not have a pillow, but nestled her adorable furry pooch close to her head as the two appeared to take a nap. The fitness model wore a white sports bra from FITAF Athlete Apparel which hugged onto her breasts and gave fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage. For bottoms, Lexi had on a pair of small v-cut blue shorts.

In the first snap, Lexi was captured from the side and wore her long blond hair up. Her cute pooch wrapped his paws around her hair, and the model had a giant smile across her gorgeous face. She had her body turned towards the camera and put her curvy figure and flat midsection on display.

The fitness model laid flat on her back for the second photo. Her Pomeranian appeared to be napping, and Lexi had her left arm above her head while her right arm was by her side. This angle offered viewers a shot of her generous sideboob as her skin glistened under the sun. For the last pic, the Colorado-native had her eyes closed along with her doggo. She rested her left arm across her chest and had her hips turned to the side which accentuated her toned thighs. Lexi added paw print emoji in her caption.

Many of the model’s 746,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sunbathing snaps, and more than 6,700 found their way to the “like” button in just over 14 hours after the post went live. Lexi received over 180 comments and her replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji. Most of the comments focused on how sweet the model looked next to her pup.

“You two are so cute,” Playboy model Maisa Kehl wrote.

“So cute! I love Pomeranians. I also have one,” a follower responded.

“Aww it’s so cute,” an Instagram user commented while adding a dog emoji.

“So gorgeous girl,” a female fan replied.

