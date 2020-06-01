Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Discuss White Privilege In A New Instagram Video

On Sunday, Hailey Baldwin shared a video of her and husband Justin Bieber chatting with CNN commentator and activist Angela Rye about white privilege and police brutality, Page Six reported earlier today.

Originally, Baldwin and Bieber had planned to go on Facebook and conduct a Q&A for fans to ask them about their marriage and keeping their relationship strong. They decided to cancel the segment for the time being out of respect for everything going on in America. Instead, they introduced Rye to have a conversation about the protests, racism, white privilege, police brutality, and more.

Bieber admitted to feeling “shame” over the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that.”

In the caption of the video that Baldwin shared with her 27.4 million Instagram followers, she acknowledged that “as a white woman,” she is “privileged.”

However, she continued to say that she did not always comprehend what it means to be a white woman and not have to worry about being targeted or dying due to her race. The 23-year-old said she was pleased to chat with Rye so she could ask questions and genuinely try to learn more about life as a black person.

Baldwin expressed a desire to educate herself further even if she makes mistakes along the way so that she can become a “better ally,” as she does not want to walk “through life being ignorant.”

Baldwin ended her post by tagging the Black Lives Matter movement.

As both Baldwin and Bieber consider themselves proud Christians, the “Sorry” singer chimed in to say that they firmly believed “in the love of Jesus.”

Bieber added that he thinks that love “is what’s going to change hearts.”

The video has since garnered more than 1.3 million views, but Baldwin limited the comments on the post. The few left visible were all very supportive of the couple and their conversation with Rye.

“More conversations like this need to be had & I’m so happy you guys did this,” wrote one fan alongside a white heart emoji.

“Thank you for using your big platforms to educate not only yourselves, but other people too! this is so important, everyone needs to watch and listen to this,” said another.

Despite the positivity in the comments section of Baldwin’s video, many people on Twitter felt that their sentiment seemed to be too little too late.