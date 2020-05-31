Polina Malinovskaya Flauts Killer Abs In Sexy Knitted Set

Polina Malinovskaya looked incredible in the latest shot that was added to her Instagram page. Luckily for fans, the update included two images that accentuated her curves in a smoking hot two-piece set.

The snapshots captured Polina hanging out on a balcony — a space that has become a frequent backdrop for her Instagram photos. The first image caught Polina with a slight smile on her face as she stood front and center while the second image showed the model with one arm leaning against a salmon-colored wall and two massive, stone pillars and an iron railing in front of her. Polina appeared to be deep in thought and gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare. She slipped into a sexy two-piece set that fit her like a glove while a tag on the post indicated that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

The garment boasted a light brown hue that complimented her tanned skin. Polina’s top was cropped and had a scooping neckline that didn’t showcase any of the cleavage but instead teased a glimpse of her toned shoulders. The bottoms of the garment boasted a thick band that hugged her rubs tightly and helped draw attention to her tiny torso and taut tummy.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and did just as much showing as the other piece. Like its top, it boasted a thick band that secured around her waist with a drawstring and showed off her curvy hips. The cut of the piece allowed for her trim legs to be entirely on display as well. Polina opted not to add any further accessories to her outfit, ensuring that all eyes were on her fit figure.

The model wore her part in the middle, showing off her natural brunette locks while the tips of her hair were blond. She appeared to be wearing a natural palette of makeup, which included light blush, mascara, and a nude lip.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Polina incredible reviews from her 1.7 million fans. The post has attracted over 95,000 likes and 400 comments in six short hours.

“Love the outfit, and your makeup look, It Definitely complements your gorgeous eyes,” one fan gushed with a single black heart.

“No matter what the clothing a gorgeous woman like you would make it look good,” a second raved alongside a series of flames.

“Hii hottest and cutest girl,” another fan beamed.

“You are so beautifull,” one more added with a few flames.