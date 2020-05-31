Natalie Gauvreau Goes Topless, Unzips Her Daisy Dukes In New Photoshoot

Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau, who is known as “Sexy Nat G” on Instagram, went online on Saturday and shared a set of NSFW pics with her 5 million followers.

In the pics, Natalie could be seen topless. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, however, she censored her nipples with blue, heart-shaped stickers using a photo-editing tool. Natalie rocked a pair of daisy dukes that she left unzipped to spice things up. The snaps can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup. It looked like she wore a beige foundation to match her sunkissed skin tone. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light-pink shade of lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, pink eyeshadow, defined eyebrows, and a thick coat of mascara. She wore her blond hair down and cascaded her locks over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in the model’s hometown of Toronto, Canada. For the shoot, she stood at a nondescript location, against a white wall. Black curtains could also be seen in the background.

To the excitement of her fans, Natalie shared not one, not two, but four pics to provide her fans with a detailed look at her sexy figure.

In the first snap, she stood straight, tilted her head, tugged at her shorts, and gazed at the camera. In the second pic, she let her arms hang at the sides, seductively gazed at the camera, and flashed a soft smile. In the third photo, Natalie lightly touched her forehead and looked at the ground. In the last image, she stood straight, looked at the camera, and once again tugged at her shorts.

In the caption, Natalie wrote that one should allow their minds to be dirty but they should not do bad things.

Within 15 hours of going live, the pictures accrued 134,000 likes. What’s more, her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 3,240 messages. Such a volume of interest shows that Natalie is very popular on the photo-sharing platform.

“One of the prettiest faces on the Gram,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, how can someone be this perfect? I love your curves, your lips, and your eyes. You are a goddess in the truest sense of the word,” a second admirer remarked.

“You’re insanely gorgeous! Can’t explain in words how much I want to be with you!” a third user chimed in.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on Natalie’s post, including fellow Canadian model Vivian, Tina Louise, Natasha Yi, and Vicky Aisha.