Devin Brugman Flaunts Toned Abs In Tight Black Outfit

It sounds like Devin Brugman has been taking extra care to follow social distancing guidelines as she alluded to it in the caption of her newest eye-catching Instagram update. There were four photos in the set, and she rocked a black two-piece ensemble that allowed her to showcase her muscular abs.

In the first photo, Devin stood with her left leg propped out and her head tilted to the side. She placed her right hand by her forehead and placed her other hand in her pockets. She stood in a walkway of a well-manicured area with large palms. The geotag revealed that she was in Los Angeles, California, but she didn’t elaborate further.

The picture was taken on a sunny day, and she seemed to be enjoying soaking up the rays.

In the second image, the model stood with her hands on her hips as she smiled widely. The photo was a more zoomed-in look, and in addition to her rock-hard midriff, her cleavage was showing. She wore her hair down in a side part and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The next photo was similar, except she propped out her left leg in front and she gazed directly at the camera. She smiled with her lips closed.

In the final shot, Devin wore a mask and “kissed” her boyfriend, who was also doing the same. She assured her followers that she only took the mask off to take the photos.

The post has garnered over 11,600 likes so far with many fans taking to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“Devin, please tell us where these cute sunnies are from!!” exclaimed a curious follower.

“You look great Devin have a good weekend,” wrote a second admirer.

Others discussed the mask in a variety of ways.

“Everyone skip to the last pic to see the future of PDA lol,” joked a third social media user.

“Mask off in public!?!? Devin you rebel,” expressed another devotee.

In addition, Devin showed off her physique in another, similar ensemble. She posted the two snaps three days ago, and posed inside a living room area. That time, she rocked a long white sports bra and a pair of biker shorts. She raised her hand in the air to take the selfie and her face was mostly obscured, although it was possible to see that she glanced at her screen. She wore her hair in a casual bun in the post.