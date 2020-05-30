Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Off Her Round Booty & Racy Tan Lines In A Black Thong Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The brunette bombshell flaunted her flawless figure as she enjoyed some time outside.

In the racy snap, Kelsie looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a skimpy black string bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her chest and showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and put her round booty on full display. Her tiny waist and flat tummy were also visible in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Kelsie sat on an outdoor lounge hair with her backside towards the camera. The position gave fans a peek at her racy tan lines. She placed one hand next to her on the chair for balance and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot, some green foliage and a clear, blue sky could be seen.

Kelsie wore her long brown hair parted in the center. She had the dark strands styled in voluminous curls that spilled down her back and over her shoulder.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with light pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Kelsie’s 674,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 6,500 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 200 messages for her to read.

“How can someone be this beautiful!!!” one follower declared.

“Have mercy on your followers. Fire,” another wrote.

“Every day you look more beautiful and sexy cute body baby excellent Pic lovely,” remarked a third social media user.

“So beautiful baby love u,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her fit figure in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and plunging tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a yellow string bikini with a cowboy hat on her head. To date, that photo has garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 460 comments.