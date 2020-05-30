Allie Auton Snaps A Sizzling Selfie In Black Lace Lingerie

Allie Auton kicked off the weekend with a stunning new Instagram post that has her fans talking for all of the right reasons.

In the image, the model was seen sitting on her knees in her bedroom, which was furnished with a plush bed dressed in white linens and a small gold end table. She posed in front of a full-length mirror with her cell phone in hand, her eyes fixated on its screen to ensure that she was capturing the steamy selfie at the perfect angle to show off her “weekend attire” — a sexy set of lingerie that perfectly suited her petite frame.

Allie stunned in the lacy black undergarments from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep, allover tan. Per the caption of her post, the ensemble was the brand’s new Signature Balcony set, which consisted of a balconette bra with thin straps and underwire-style cups that defined her voluptuous chest. Its wide scoop neckline left much of her decolletage bare and displayed an eyeful of cleavage, while its thick band wrapped tight around her ribcage to highlight the model’s slender frame.

The matching panties in the set made for quite a sight as well. The piece boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased Allie’s toned thighs and curves. Its layered lace waistband sat high up on hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs. A small cut-out detail also fell in the middle of the garment, offering another look the model’s taut tummy in a teasing manner.

Allie’s accessories in the steamy selfie were on point as well. She added a set of gold hoop earrings and a trendy necklace stack that fell down her chest to draw further attention to her exposed assets. Her platinum tresses were styled in a low bun that was secured with a plastic clip, and she wore a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick and blush, as well as black eyeliner and a thick coat of mascara.

Many of Allie’s 579,000 followers on the social media platform took some time to show their admiration for the sultry shot. It has earned more than 16,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments within 15 hours of going live to her feed.

“Holy hotness!” one person remarked.

“Yow! So beautiful!!” quipped another fan.

“You’re legit goals,” a third follower wrote.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here!!!” added a fourth admirer.

Allie’s Instagram posts always seem to be a hit with her fans whether she’s scantily clad or not. In another recent upload, the model went with a more modest look, showing off her curves in a short pink sweater dress. That snap was a major hit as well, earning nearly 14,000 likes and 198 comments to date.