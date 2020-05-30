Hilde Osland Poses On Her Bed In Blue Lace Lingerie

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with a sultry bedroom photo this morning, wherein she flaunted her phenomenal figure in blue lace lingerie. The blonde beauty put her incredible curves on display while sitting on the edge of her bed, striking an elegant pose that perfectly showed off her hourglass curves.

The bombshell posed in a sunny corner of the room for the steamy Instagram photo, and was smiling coyly as she sat with her legs closed. Her palms rested on the plush, textured bedspread on either side of her body. The all-white interior emphasized the gorgeous color of her lingerie, which beautifully complemented her eyes. Sunlight illuminated her shoulder, bust, and chiseled knees, lending a stunning glow to her flawlessly tanned skin.

Hilde looked sensational in a low-cut balconette bra that exposed her cleavage, shifting all of the attention towards her perky bust. The see-through top left little to the imagination, owing its modest bit of coverage to the floral lace print that adorned the sheer demi cups. The same lace inserts decorated the sides of her bottoms, which had a small triangular front that separated from the satin waistline through a tiny cutout. The flirty piece had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its revealing high cut, and boasted a low-rise waistline that showcased her chiseled tummy. The sexy look drove fans into a frenzy, reeling in more than 39,000 likes in just 48 minutes of posting.

The sizzling blonde accessorized with an entire collection of gold jewelry. She rocked a shiny bracelet, which she wore up on her forearm, and decked her ample décolletage area in thin chokers that tied in increasingly larger loops around her neck. The final necklace sported a sleek pendant that slipped into her cleavage, luring the gaze to her chest. A similar effect was achieved by the scalloped trim around the neckline, a detail that also embellished the lacy bottoms.

Hilde completed her look with an elegant glam, sporting a face-full of makeup that appeared to include reddish eyeshadow, eyeliner, and long lashes. Her rosy cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and she seemed to wear a rose-pink lipstick. She pulled up her long, golden tresses into a messy bun, showing off her chunky hoop earrings. Rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye towards her piercing blue gaze.

The two-piece set was part of the latest drop from Lounge Underwear, one of the brands with which Hilde regularly collaborates. The model advertised the new collection in her caption, adding a “#blue” hashtag and a blue-heart emoji in a nod to the ensemble she chose to showcase.

“Absolutely love this new drop from @loungeunderwear,” Hilde wrote on Instagram, further expressing her feelings about the lingerie line with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans appeared to share her opinion, leaving plenty of gushing messages under her photo.

“You [look] absolutely gorgeous in that outfit,” wrote one person, leaving a string of sparkling-hearts emoji.

“Sooo gorgeous wow love that color on u too and those eyes omg,” read another comment, trailed by a several blue hearts along with other flattering emoji.

“Goes great with your ojos [eye emoji] and that stare,” penned a third follower.

“I absolutely love it as well omg you’re so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous angel,” raved a fourth Instagrammer, ending with a trio of heart-eyes, pleading-face, and blue-heart emoji.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for nearly two hours and has amassed more than 60,400 likes and 1,106 comments.