Ana Cheri Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In An Untied Bikini Top On Instagram

Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page last night with a tantalizing new snap that saw her showing some serious skin. The model and fitness trainer left very little to the imagination in a revealing bikini that was worn in a very provocative manner.

The 34-year-old looked to be standing in the middle of a large outdoor shower in the Thursday night Instagram upload, as her bronzed figure was dripping with water. It was enclosed by glass walls that offered a view of the vibrant greenery that surrounded the spot, however, many of Ana’s 12.6 million followers hardly seemed to take notice of the scene. Rather, they focused their attention on the model herself, who was sporting a scanty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Ana sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty metallic string bikini that provided the bare minimum of coverage to her bodacious physique. The set included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline that left her ample cleavage well on display. She teased her followers by leaving the piece untied and tugging slightly at its strings, causing it’s already-minuscule triangle cups to fall even lower on her voluptuous chest and expose her assets almost in their entirety.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear set were equally-as risque. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showcased Ana’s curvy hips and toned legs. It also had a string waistband that was tied in dainty bows high up on her waist, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Ana kept her accessories simple, adding only a set of stud earrings and a dainty bar necklace for the perfect amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses up in a bun and wore a full face of makeup that stayed intact despite getting drenched in the shower. The application looked to include a red lip gloss, dark blush and shimmering highlighter. She also seemed to have added a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

The racy snap certainly made an impression on Ana’s fans, as over 200,000 of them have hit the “like” button within its first 11 hours of going live on her Instagram page. Hundreds also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her sizzling display.

“Hottest pic of the year,” one person wrote.

“Just totally stunning,” quipped another fan.

“You’re too hot to handle,” a third follower remarked.

“Wow Ana!! You are so so amazing and so gorgeous! What an amazing body and figure do you have!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has shown a scandalous amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent photo saw her showing off her incredible body and pert derriere in a colorful string bikini and matching sarong. That look proved to be another huge hit, earning nearly 180,000 likes and 1,162 comments to date.