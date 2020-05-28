Slovakian Fitness Model Lucia Javorcekova Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Underwear And Unbuttoned Jeans

Lucia Javorcekova stunned thousands of her 1.5 million Instagram fans on Thursday, May 28, with a new update that saw her rocking underwear and unbuttoned pants during a trip to Greece.

The photo captured the Slovakian fitness model striking a sultry pose on what appeared to be a balcony perched on a hill. The photo was taken at the golden hour, judging by the orange light reflecting on Javorcekova’s tan skin. She turned her face away from the camera as the wind blew her hair back. The picture was taken in Santorini, according to the geotag. The island’s iconic constructions dotted the background.

Javorcekova rocked a black bra made of a thin fabric. It included two large triangles, which were narrowly cut, showing off her ample cleavage. They were kept in place by two thin straps that allowed the bra to stay slightly loose on her torso.

On her lower body, Javorcekova had on a pair of light-washed jeans with ripped details along the thighs. She opted to wear them completely unbuttoned, teasing a bit of her underwear. Her lingerie bottoms were similar to the bra and she wore the sides pulled up high on her frame. She kept things simple, wearing just a delicate chain around her neck.

Javorcekova paired her photo with an inspiration caption about cultivating a healthy mind by thinking positive thoughts, which, in turn, would attract like-minded people.

Her photo attracted more than 70,000 likes and upwards of 330 comments within the first three hours of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to engage with her caption, and also to praise her beauty. Comments were written in a host of languages, including Slovak, English, Italian and Spanish.

“One of the most beautiful angels in the most beautiful island!!! I want nothing else!!!” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“Carpe Diem means positivity. Beauty is life. Magnificent breathtaking gorgeous beauty stunning gorgeous body beautiful curves,” raved another user.

“Such a Goddess,” a third fan added.

“Beautiful thoughts, lovely Lucia! I think we all need to return to the garden. Stay safe out there,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

This isn’t the first time Javorcekova posts a photo of herself clad in lingerie. As previously written by The Inquisitr, she previously shared an another example in which she rocked a white one-piece set made of semi-sheer lace that left little to the imagination. She was shot inside an apartment, standing near a glass window that overlooked the stunning view of the city, with a white dreamcatcher hanging over the handle. She posed sideways with her backside toward the camera.