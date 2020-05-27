Kathy Griffin Faces Backlash For Tweet Suggesting Trump Be Given A Syringe Filled With Air

Several users suggested she was threatening the life of the president, and that the Secret Service should get involved.

Comedian Kathy Griffin is once again facing backlash for a tweet that seems to suggest she wants Donald Trump to be killed, Variety reports. The comedian has previously been in hot water for an explicit and gruesome anti-Trump tweet, and for her seeming reluctance to apologize for it.

On Tuesday night, CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta posted a tweet about a statement Trump had made earlier that afternoon. As Trump was announcing a plan that would drastically reduce the price of insulin for people on Medicare, Trump made a remark about taking insulin himself, even though he’s not diabetic.

Trump at diabetes event at WH: "I don't use insulin. Should I be?" — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 26, 2020

Griffin responded with a suggestion about what should be in any syringes Trump comes into contact with.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F*CK TRUMP”

Having air injected into the veins results in an air embolism, a serious and extremely painful condition that can sometimes be fatal.

Or, as some Twitter users posited, the comedian was suggesting that someone should murder the POTUS.

“Is that a threat? That sounds like a threat against the President,” tweeted one user.

Multiple other Twitter users suggested that, not only was the tweet a threat against the life of the president, but that the Secret Service should be involved.

“You’re going to jail,” wrote one user, tagging the Twitter accounts of the Secret Service, the FBI, and the White House.

Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for PEN America

Others called on Twitter to step in, either by removing the tweet, banning Griffin, or both.

“If Kathy isn’t banned for life for this tweet then it’s 100% confirmed that Twitter doesn’t follow their terms of service. #BanKathyForLife,” wrote a user.

The tweet about the syringe filled with air wasn’t the only anti-Trump tweet Griffin posted on Tuesday night. In response to a tweet Trump made suggesting that Twitter was stifling free speech, Griffin called Trump a “mushroom.”

I feel pretty goddamn superior now knowing I know a hell of a lot more about the #firstamendment than the, than this mushroom… pic.twitter.com/ZH1g2eKqQw — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 27, 2020

This is the latest incident involving Griffin, Trump, and Twitter.

In 2017, Griffin famously posted a tweet showing her holding a prop intended to represent the severed head of Donald Trump, complete with streaks of blood emerging from “his” eyes. She later deleted the tweet and apologized, but the damage was done.

The incident cost Griffin multiple gigs and sponsorships. She was also the subject of an investigation by the Justice Department, and was placed on the no-fly list.

That was far from the end of the controversy, however. In April, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, she posted a doctored image of Trump’s teenage son, Barron Trump, holding up her own severed head.