Brennah Black Sizzles In Sheer Bodysuit On Instagram

Brennah Black added another bombshell photo to her Instagram feed that has generated a lot of buzz with her 540,000-plus fans. The sexy new upload was added to her page last night and showed Brennah clad in an all-black outfit.

The photo captured the model posed directly in the center of the shot. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location for fans but instead tagged “All She Wrote” in place of her location. The space looked rustic, and Brennah stood in front of a large wooden table with several glass jars lined on the top. She struck a confident pose with one hand on her hip, and the other rested on her knee as she stared off to the side. Brennah sent temperatures soaring in one of her hottest outfits to date.

The social media influencer opted for a black bodysuit that left little to the imagination — something her fans were hardly bothered by. A tag in her caption indicated that the sizzling outfit was from her new online market. The piece was constructed of sheer fabric that allowed for most of Brennah’s brown skin to be seen underneath the garment. Its scooping neckline plunged deep below her chest and exposed plenty of cleavage while her arms and shoulders were left entirely bare. The NSFW garment secured around the model’s neck in a halter-style but did not appear to have ties.

Meanwhile, the side of the bodysuit had an insanely high side cut-out with bits of black leather fabric that held the garment together and were adorned with gold studs. The cut showcased Brennah’s tiny midsection and trim waist while leaving her slender legs and pert derriere on display. Brennah added a pair of knee-high socks that were also sheer in nature and boasted the same black leather fabric that was on her sides. She added a pair of black heels that added length to her tiny frame.

Black went all-out on glam and wore a striking application of makeup that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Brennah’s long blond tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest and back in a simple style with the addition of a few loose curls.

Fans have been far from shy about showering the photo with praise. In 10 hours, the post has accrued over 13,000 likes and well over 500 comments.

“Can’t get enough of those thigh highs!” one Instagrammer exclaimed.

“What is the set your wearing, so amazing you’re gorgeous,” another fan asked alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You have permanently won IG! Mercy!” another Instagrammer commented.