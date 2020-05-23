Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Extremely Cropped Top & High-Cut Underwear

On Saturday, May 23, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in front of a white curtain. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. The Instagram star smirked, as she looked at the photographer.

She sizzled in an extremely cropped tie-front red top and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The ensemble showcased Vicky’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in a deep middle part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with an application of what appears to be brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know if they had a preference for her wearing the color red. She also encouraged fans to click the URL in her Instagram bio which would lead them to her OnlyFans account.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of her admirers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Insanely stunning in my fav color!!!” wrote one fan.

“H*LL YES!!! [It’s] my favorite color and you look amazing in it,” said a different devotee

“I love you in anything but d*mn [you’d] think red is my favorite color,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“@vicky_aisha red is definitely your color! You look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore black lingerie and matching thigh-high boots. That provocative post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.