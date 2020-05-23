Sistine Stallone Frolics With Her Sisters In A Neon Green Bikini

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of famous Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone, showed her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she was ready to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend despite the lockdown.

In a new story posted to Instagram, Sistine posted both a picture and video where she showcased her phenomenal figure in a tiny green bikini while goofing around with her two sisters, Scarlet and Sophia, and another friend named Maya.

The first upload was a mirror selfie taken with Maya and Scarlet. Both Sistine and Maya opted for bright neon green bikini sets. Both the sets featured classic side-tie bottoms. While Sistine’s top looked to be a traditional triangle cut, Maya’s appeared to have underwire detailing. Sistine styled her hair into beachy waves as the finishing touch to the look.

Meanwhile, Scarlet appeared to opt for a chic black one-piece as she angled sideways in a flattering pose.

The next upload was a video, in which Sistine danced along with May and sister Sophia. Sophia appeared to be the one filming the fun, and was dressed in a bright orange bikini top with a low scooped neckline. The color was the perfect hue for the late spring weekend, and was further accentuated with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The clip began with Sophia dancing to the song “Electric Feel” by MGMT. She then panned around a large living room area to Sistine and Maya. Sistine wore similar earrings to her sister, and had added to her ensemble with a blue and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Sistine had wrapped her arm around her friend, and they also displayed their dancing prowess by raising their arms while swaying in sync. Towards the end of the video, Sistine laughed at their antics.

This is not the first time in recent days that Sistine has modeled a bikini for her fans. In a recent upload from two days ago, she sizzled in a black string bikini top with straps that tied just below the bust-line. She coupled the top with a pair of high-waisted white pants.

In addition to having a massive following on social media, Sistine has decided to follow in the footsteps of her father and pursue a career in Hollywood. She recently starred in the 2019 film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

She has also has attended a number of red carpet events, such as the premiere of the HBO Ralph Lauren documentary. For the occasion, she stunned in a green metallic form-fitting dress while posing for cameras with her parents, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.