Olga Loera Sports A Skimpy Pink String Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Olga Loera went full bombshell in a racy Instagram post on Friday. The model left little to the imagination as she enjoyed some time outdoors.

In the sexy snap, Olga stunned as she wore a skimpy pink string bikini. The scanty top boasted thin straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. Her prominent cleavage was also on full display, and she accessorized the style with bracelets around her wrist and a ring on her finger.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her waist as they showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat midsection and impressive abs were also put in the spotlight in the pics.

In the first photo, Olga posed with her hip pushed out — and both arms above her head — as she closed her eyes. The second shot featured her tugging on her bikini bottoms. In the final snap, she arched her back and tilted her head towards the sky as she soaked up some sun. In the background of the pics, a clear blue sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Olga wore her long, brown hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose, wavy strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with light pink gloss on her plump pout.

Many of Olga’s 1.8 million followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave a number of supportive messages.

“This is awesome,” one follower wrote.

“You are a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful perfect Goddess,” another fan stated.

“Smoking hot lady,” a third social media user remarked.

“I do know you’re the most beautiful thing I’ve ever laid eyes on,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her show off her assets in tiny little outfits that flaunt her enviable curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olga recently delighted her followers when she flashed her flawless figure while going shirtless under a pair of denim overalls. To date, that snap has earned more than 4,700 likes and over 100 comments.