Whitney Way Thore’s Engagement Is Over, ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star’s Ex-Fiance Got Someone Else Pregnant

Whitney Way Thore, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life is single again after opening up on Instagram about ending her engagement. Whitney shared a lengthy note on her social media page on Thursday explaining that she is no longer engaged to Chase Severino. Unfortunately, it seems that something quite difficult was a catalyst for the split.

Whitney’s Instagram post contained just a black, blank shot in the photo area. In the caption, the reality television star addressed the status of her engagement and shared a bit of a shocker.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life personality said that it was uncomfortable and weird to have to share this on social media. However, she acknowledged that she had received a lot of questions about this and she knew that rumors were swirling. With that, she said that she and Chase were no longer engaged.

Whitney noted that she and Chase had been living apart and navigating plenty of ups and downs. In the midst of those challenges, she said that he reconnected with someone he’s known for a long time. Apparently, Chase recently told Whitney about reconnecting with this person and admitted that he had also gotten this woman pregnant. The baby is due in October.

It seems that upon learning of this, Whitney and Chase ended their engagement and their relationship. Despite that, she insisted that she didn’t want this revelation to spark a lot of fan drama.

“I’m not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone. I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on our future,” Whitney wrote.

Shortly after Whitney’s post on Thursday, Chase shared a note on his Instagram page as well. He said that he was very excited to announce that he was expecting a child in the fall.

“I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together… As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous,” Chase wrote.

It appeared that Whitney closed comments for this post. However, quite a few of her nearly 950,000 followers did what they could to show their support. Over the course of about 18 hours, nearly 35,000 had liked the post to send their love to the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star.

Last December, Whitney shared the exciting news about her engagement on Instagram. She showed off her gorgeous engagement ring and opened up about the romantic proposal Chase had orchestrated.

That engagement post is still on Whitney’s Instagram page, at least for now. Some fans are now commenting on that video to make sure that the reality television star knows that she is loved throughout this personally difficult time.