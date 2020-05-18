Katelyn Runck Sizzles In A Bedazzled Nude Crop Top & Figure-Hugging Leggings

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she showcased her fit physique in a nude workout ensemble. Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the snaps were taken, but she did tag Luxe Lady Fit in the caption and in the picture itself, indicating that’s where her outfit was from.

The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, a photographer that Katelyn has worked with many times before. In the first snap, she posed in front of what appeared to be a large store window, although her chiselled body remained the focal point of the snap. The nude crop top she wore had a high neckline that obscured her cleavage, but the sleeveless style showcased her sculpted arms and shoulders, and the crop top ended just below her breasts, showing off plenty of her chiselled stomach as well.

She paired the crop top with matching leggings in the same nude shade with a bit of a sheen to the fabric. The leggings came to just below her belly button and clung to every inch of her fit physique, accentuating her toned legs to perfection.

The ensemble also included bedazzled embellishments along her breasts and down the side of the pants, adding a bit of visual interest to the look. In the first shot, she gathered her long brunette locks in one hand and gazed off into the distance as she posed for the shot.

Her background changed for the second snap and she appeared to be outdoors in some kind of shopping plaza. Her brunette locks were pulled back from her face and secured in a ponytail, and her makeup was natural. She raised one hand to her neck and gazed directly at the camera, lips slightly parted in a seductive expression. The background of the shot was blurred so that Katelyn remained the most important part of the picture.

In the the third slide in her Instagram post, Katelyn shared a short video clip that gave her fans a peek behind-the-scenes at the process of obtaining the photos. She even flexed her arms at one point, showing off her muscular physique.

Katelyn’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 18,800 likes within just four hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 743 comments within the same time span.

“That looks so good on you!!” one fan said.

“Wow stunning,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji and two flame emoji.

“Amazing as always,” yet another follower said.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showcased her fit physique in a denim miniskirt and a sexy denim crop top. The unique look featured ruffled details for a feminine vibe, and showcased Katelyn’s toned physique to perfection.