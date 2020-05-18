Gemstar Smolders In Plunging Snake-Print Swimsuit

Gemstar spiced up her Instagram feed on Monday, May 18, when she took to her Instagram page to upload a sexy snap of herself in a snake-print swimsuit with a plunging neckline that put her curvy figure on display.

Her swimsuit, designed by Fashion Nova Curve, flattered her busty chest, and its high-cut bottom half accentuated her thick thighs and voluptuous derrière. Barely contained by the thin strips of fabric looping around her neck as part of the halter strap, Gemstar’s breasts were front and center in the pic.

Along with her curves, she showcased her cleavage and collar region. The flattering silhouette of her one-piece included a front-tie that dangled between her legs.

Her post did not include a geotag, but it appeared the model posed for her picture in front of a plain white wall. An electrical outlet was visible in the bottom right corner, which seemed to indicate she was indoors.

She modeled her provocative outfit by standing in front of the wall and popping her booty to the side. Gemstar coiled a few locks of her hair around her left hand and made a sultry expression with her face while gazing directly into the lens.

Her racy outfit called for a face full of glam. Gemstar looked to have applied a full face of makeup to highlight her sexy bombshell look. It looked like she used shimmering silver eyeshadow in the corners of her eyes and smudged eyeliner on her waterlines. As a finishing touch, she seemed to have adorned her eyes with false lashes. Her plump lips looked to be filled in with frosted pink lipstick.

Aside from her eyes and lips, Gemstar may have also groomed her thick eyebrows and blended an even-toned shade of foundation, bronzer, and highlighter across the planes of her face.

Gemstar’s latest Instagram garnered more than 10,100 likes within 30 minutes of going live. Her fans flocked to her comments section to compliment her.

“You are absolutely a dream woman! Beautiful and rockin a super curvaceous body!” exclaimed one devotee alongside a smiley face emoji.

“You are extremely beautiful and have amazing proportions! Absolute delight to see,” raved another fan, trailing their remark with multiple emoji.

“You gonna make me not be afraid of snakes wearing that. Lmao,” a third person joked.

“Wow that’s what i talking about baby, you’re so sexy,” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.

Last month, Gemstar showcased her signature curves in white booty shorts and a matching crop top. She posed alongside a sizable stuffed panda.