South Korean Soccer Team Apologizes For Placing Sex Dolls In The Stands

'Our intention was to do something light-hearted in these difficult times,' said a spokesperson for the club.

A South Korean soccer team has apologized for putting sex dolls in the stands, The Guardian reports.

South Korea’s K-League, like other South Korean sports leagues, has been holding matches in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, not wanting the fans at home to have to watch their teams battle it out against a backdrop of empty seats, sports leagues in the country have been placing dolls and mannequins in the stands, complete with face masks, team regalia, and even signs of support.

On Sunday, the league’s FC Seoul hosted Gwangju FC, complete with mannequins in the stands. However, viewers at home noticed that the mannequins in the stands seemed a little… off. Specifically, some of the female mannequins had anatomical features more consistent with sex dolls — which is to say, lifelike and somewhat realistic-looking dolls intended for sexual use.

Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

According to News.com.au, the dolls were manufactured by Dalkom.

How the sex dolls wound up in the seats is a matter of dispute.

The soccer team said that it was just trying to add an “element of fun” by bringing in the dolls. Further, the team insists it never intended to purchase sex dolls for the match. And indeed, the team disputes that the dolls are even manufactured for sexual purposes.

“We would like to clarify that while these mannequins have been made to look and feel like real humans, they are not for sexual use – as confirmed by the manufacturer. [The manufacturer claimed] they are clothing mannequins. We double, triple checked that they are not for sexual use,” the team said in an apology.

The club’s apology statement did not explain why it sourced its mannequins from a company that, according to the Australian news site, does indeed manufacture dolls specifically intended for sexual use. Nor does it mention why nearly all of the dolls in the stands that day were female.

Further, the dolls appeared to be holding signage for adult-content live streams.

The team’s apology is falling on deaf ears.

“There must have been a countless number of people involved in getting that approved, shipped, dressed, and seated. In that process, no one thought to question the visuals of these mannequins?,” said one commenter.

In the United States, some calls have erupted for a ban on lifelike sex dolls, or at the very least, smaller such dolls with childlike features. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Florida has already banned such dolls, for fears that they encourage pedophilia.