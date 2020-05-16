Ana Cheri Celebrates Birthday In See-Through Dress That Leaves Little To The Imagination

It is Ana Cheri‘s birthday, and she is celebrating it in style. Part of her festivities included sharing provocative photos on Instagram that featured her wearing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

The former Playboy model wrote in a lengthy caption that she turned 34 on Saturday, and could not be more thankful despite the fact that she was spending her birthday in quarantine.

Ana’s post consisted of two snapshots that showed her fans just how good 34 can look. The pictures captured her inside posing next to a pink background in a room with sun streaming in from a window.

The fitness guru’s dress was made from a sheer peach-colored fabric that was adorned with embroidered stars and other shapes. The garment was long and had long sleeves, but she rocked the look by wearing it loosely over her shoulders. The birthday girl added some bling to her outfit with a bejeweled tiara.

The first photo was a close-up of Ana. The snap captured her from the side as she held part of the dress over her breast covering her nipple. The pose gave her followers plenty of side boob to look at as well as the bare skin on her shoulder. She held her other hand near her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

Ana was sitting on the floor in the second snapshot. She leaned on one hand while holding her dress close to her chest with her other hand. The dress fell loosely around her shoulders, showing off her cleavage. The dress was also pulled up to reveal her shapely, bare legs. She closed her eyes as she lifted her head up. Sunlight and shadow hit her skin, giving the image a dreamy vibe.

Ana went with a glam makeup application, which looked to include sculpted brows, shimmery eye shadow, thick lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also appeared to be wearing a rose gloss on her lush lips.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 44,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to wish her a happy day, including fellow Instagram models Gia Macool and Tiffany Toth.

Ana has not let being in isolation stop her from sharing content with her fans. Along with fitness tips and recipes, she also like to flaunt her fabulous figure, like she did last month when she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a tiny bikini.