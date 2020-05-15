Demi Rose Shows Off Serious Cleavage In A Skintight Purple Dress

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 14 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot shot in which she rocked a scandalously sexy purple dress. As the geotag indicated, the picture was taken in London, United Kingdom. Not much of Demi’s background was visible, but fans could see a cream-colored curtain covering a large window, as well as a vase of stunning roses with greenery mixed in.

Demi showcased her ample assets in a skintight purple dress from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself, as well as in the caption of the post.

The garment had long sleeves that covered up her arms, but the plunging neckline left plenty of skin exposed. The look also had cut-out details on the waist, which showed off even more of her curves and emphasized her hourglass physique.

The bottom portion of the dress clung to Demi’s voluptuous hips, though the snap was cropped part of the way down her thighs so fans weren’t able to see where the hem of the dress stopped.

She kept the look simple, allowing her ample assets to make a statement rather than layering on endless pieces of jewelry. She wore a ring on one hand and nothing else.

Her long brown locks were parted slightly off-center, and cascaded down her back in a sleek style. Bold, perfectly shaped brows framed her gorgeous eyes, and she appeared to have mascara or lash extensions that accentuated her gaze.

Demi’s skin looked flawless, and she seemed to have a gentle dusting of blush to give her a natural glow. She finished off her beauty look with what seemed like a soft pink gloss for a feminine, flirty vibe.

Demi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 58,800 likes within just 35 minutes. It also received 847 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Just wow you look so stunning,” another follower added.

“OMG you look amazing,” another fan commented, including several heart emoji in the comment.

“Perfection,” a fourth follower added simply.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared another smoking hot snap that appeared to have been taken in roughly the same spot. A cream-colored curtain was visible behind her, and her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the vibrant hue of her pale green workout ensemble. She rocked a revealing sports bra that showcased her cleavage and a pair of high-waisted leggings that emphasized her slim waist. Her long brunette locks were styled in braids and she sipped a cold-pressed juice in the gorgeous shot.