Mary Bellavita Sizzles In A Metallic Bikini, Poses Next To Francia James In Throwback Snap

American fitness model Mary Bellavita took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a very hot throwback bikini snap, one in which she could be seen posing next to her fellow model, Francia James.

In the snap, Mary could be seen rocking a silver metallic, triangular bikini held together by a thin strap that stretched across her torso. She paired the barely-there top with equally tiny string bottoms that allowed her to show off her sexy legs and thighs.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application apparently included foundation, a nude lipstick, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. Mary wore her brunette tresses in curls and cascaded them over her shoulders.

Like Mary, Francia also rocked a tiny, mustard-colored bikini that perfectly showcased her curvaceous body and incredible abs. She too appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to complement her bikini.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Boca Raton, a city on Florida’s southeastern coast. To strike a pose, both Mary and Francia could be seen standing with their legs partially submerged in a swimming pool. Mary bent her knee, tilted her head toward the right side, and sexily gazed at the camera.

On the other hand, Francia was featured keeping a hand on her knee, while she held the other hand behind her head. She also slightly tilted her head and closed her eyes.

In the caption, Mary informed her fans that the snap was captured exactly one year ago, adding that she is surprised by how quickly the year passed. Aside from that, she tagged her makeup artist Laura Arias and her photographer in the post for acknowledgment.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 14,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section and posted about 200 messages to praise both the models for their amazing bodies.

“Two of my favorite models. So sexy,” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding heart-eyed emoji.

“Omg, you are so beautiful and so sweet, Mary. Keep sharing these awesome pics,” another user chimed in.

“You are so hot, I would love to go swimming with you,” a third admirer remarked.

“Totally killing it!!” a fourth follower wrote.

The snap was also liked by Francia James, Katie Allen, and Nadine Kerastas.

Mary wows her fans with her skin-baring snaps from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she showed off her amazing figure in a dangerously tiny, animal-print bikini. To spice things up even more, she oiled up her body.