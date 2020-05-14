Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Ring Girl Uniform As She Returns To Work: ‘Same Outfit, Same Love For UFC’

Brittney Palmer declared her love for UFC, while also flaunting her sexy figure, with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 14, with a new update in which she rocked her ring girl uniform, just days after returning to work.

Palmer stood in front of a mirror while holding her phone in front of her body to snap the selfie. She placed one hand on the counter as she slightly leaned forward. She looked into her phone screen while smiling.

Palmer wore the classic black octagon two-piece set. The halter top had a mesh detail along the edges and a low neckline that teased her cleavage. The had clear rings that attached the thin straps around her neck with the triangles.

On her lower body, she has on a pair of booty shorts that sat low on her body, allowing her to expose her tight stomach. Its hemlines sat at the top of her thighs, baring her legs. Palmer wore a white belt through the shorts’ hoops.

Palmer wore her honey-colored hair swept over to the side and styled down in large, loose waves.

Palmer was backstage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, according to the geotag. Over the weekend, Palmer jetted off to Jacksonville, Florida, to be at the UFC 249 event Saturday night. Held without an audience, it marked the return of a major sports competition since the coronavirus outbreak shut down most of the country, according to WUSA-TV.

Palmer was the only ring girl at the event. She previously told her fans that she is grateful to be working again, and added that having no one in the audience made it feel like she was on a movie set.

The photo garnered more than 28,800 likes and upwards of 340 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their admiration for her and to thank her for risking her health to bring the sport back.

“Same hotness,” one user noted, following her caption pattern.

“Beautiful is strong,” replied another account.

“So beautiful Brittney,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Respect for doing this,” a fourth fan added.

Palmer recently shared her experience flying in times of COVID-19, as The Inquisitr has previously shared. She took to her Instagram stories to share the experience, which included a clip that showed her getting the nasal swab for the coronavirus test. She noted that the airport bathrooms and airplanes were extra clean. According to Palmer, all the restaurants in the airports were closed, and the flight attendants on the airplanes did not provide drink service.