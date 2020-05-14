Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Lowers Pants To Show Off Chiseled Abs

Qimmah Russo flaunted her chiseled physique to her 1.5 million Instagram fans on Thursday, May 14, with her most recent post, which featured the fitness model and coach in a skintight set that put her muscles front and center.

The two photos showed Russo outdoors as she stood in front of what looked to be a tractor tire used for workout purposes. In both she faced the camera, shooting a fierce glance at the onlooker while allowing her lips to hang open in a seductive manner. However, the second captured her with her head tilted to the left, while her facial expression was similar. Her legs were shoulders-width apart, showcasing her muscled quads.

Russo opted to wear a workout set that boasted a gradient color scheme that went from light, blueish gray to white. Her leggings had a thick waistband, which she pulled down using her thumbs to expose her lower stomach. Her pants included textured details starting on the upper thighs, continuing all the way down. The thin fabric clung to her legs, outlining her defined musculature.

On her upper body, Russo had on a long-sleeved crop top with a boat neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. Its hemline expanded just past her chest, baring her midriff, including her belly button piercing. The sleeves featured the same texture from the upper arm to the wrists.

Russo wore her copper-colored hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that fell onto her back and left shoulder. She appeared to be wearing long lashes, shimmery shadow and bronzer dusted onto her cheekbones.

The post garnered more than 14,800 likes and over 200 comments within the first three hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Russo’s physique and beauty.

“Flawless physique flawless beauty flawless skin,” one user wrote.

“What a great post to start my day,” another fan chimed in.

“Shoulder, Biceps, Quads on point like a MFer!!!!” replied a third admirer.

“You’re a very beautiful woman Qimmah. Nice Abs and hair color” a fourth fan chimed in.

Russo is quite active on Instagram. Yesterday, she posted a video of herself posing at a gym as she lifted her sports bra to show off her stomach, as The Inquisitr has noted. She wore pale blue leggings and neon orange shoes. She was at a packed gym next to a woman who also pulled up her top to compare midriffs. Russo asked her fan who they planned to go to the gym with when the COVID-19 quarantine is over.